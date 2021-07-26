27,686 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.73 during midday trading on Monday. 2,110,945 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74.

