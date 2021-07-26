3,000 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,929. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.