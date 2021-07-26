3,081 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,631,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $68.23 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

