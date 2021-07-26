32,487 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,963,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.