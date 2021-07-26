3,288 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $418.50 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $422.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

