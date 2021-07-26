3,288 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $418.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $422.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

