33,423 Shares in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 517,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 120,770 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,694,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPA stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

