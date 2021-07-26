371,672 Shares in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Acquired by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 371,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.36% of Cohn Robbins as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $8,153,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at about $7,373,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 635.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 376,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth $1,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRHC opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

