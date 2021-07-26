$374.43 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce $374.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.20 million and the lowest is $367.67 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $257.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 90,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,167. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

