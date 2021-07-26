3,768 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,915,000 after buying an additional 128,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

CVX traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,897. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

