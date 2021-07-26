3,925 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

