3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a $8.71 target price on shares of 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

