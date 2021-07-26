3M (MMM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $200.49 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.17.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

