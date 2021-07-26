49,385 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $29,676,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,781,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after buying an additional 2,536,633 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HEC opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

In other Hudson Executive Investment news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

