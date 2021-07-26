49,554 Shares in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $95,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $179,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCAQ opened at $9.92 on Monday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

