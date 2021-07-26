508,131 Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 508,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WPP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WPP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WPP by 12.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

