5,589 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 165,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,941,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

