6,460 Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Outset Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 268,999 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $44.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.14. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,491 shares of company stock worth $6,031,548. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

