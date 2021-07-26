$7.59 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report sales of $7.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $8.85 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $24.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $28.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $44.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.76. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.