7,020 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.76. 2,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,207. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.41.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,516,590. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.