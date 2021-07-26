$708.00 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post $708.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.90 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $229.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,382. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

