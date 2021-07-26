749 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 310,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $285.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $204.64 and a 1-year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

