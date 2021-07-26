75,812 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

