$852.27 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Jul 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post $852.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $778.13 million and the highest is $907.36 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 767,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,109. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,546,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Trip.com Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Trip.com Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

