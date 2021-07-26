86,569 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

