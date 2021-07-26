8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. 8,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.14. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $248,572.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,684 shares of company stock worth $1,595,082. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

