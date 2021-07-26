$9.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post sales of $9.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.51 billion and the highest is $9.74 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $37.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.22 billion to $38.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.09 billion to $41.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 8,679,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,641,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

