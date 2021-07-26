9,008 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,304,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,126 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 851,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 93,287 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 99,341 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

