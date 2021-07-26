98,155 Shares in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of InnovAge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INNV. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INNV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.