99,579 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $109.40 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

