ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 33 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 33 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

