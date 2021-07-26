Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.80 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

