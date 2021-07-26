AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 30.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $118.19 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

