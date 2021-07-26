Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKR. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $210,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.