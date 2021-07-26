Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKR. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $210,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

