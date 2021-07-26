Acumen Capital Raises Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Price Target to C$3.00

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) had its price target upped by Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:XX opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. Avante Logixx has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67. The stock has a market cap of C$38.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28.

Get Avante Logixx alerts:

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.