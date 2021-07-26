Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $578,083.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,310.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.72 or 0.06083774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $499.82 or 0.01304645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00357800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00134760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00595829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00351362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00275051 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

