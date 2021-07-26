ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACVA. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

