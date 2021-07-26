Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $6,001,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 220,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after buying an additional 184,569 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,174,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $622.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.59. The company has a market cap of $296.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

