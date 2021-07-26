Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 4,653 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.2% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 368,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,532,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,064. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.