Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 20,690 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after purchasing an additional 502,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $89,381,000.

VTIP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $52.46. 12,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,911. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

