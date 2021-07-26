Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 833,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,786,176. The stock has a market cap of $327.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

