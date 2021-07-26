Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

VOT stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.61. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $241.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

