Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of AEGXF traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.31. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.