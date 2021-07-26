Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target upped by analysts at Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.98. 314,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,358. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.20.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.