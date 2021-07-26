Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $106,122.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $106,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 million, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.30. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

