Aeon Trading Up 20.9% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $4,932.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.00594279 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000925 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

