AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of AER traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

