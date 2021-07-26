Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $167.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.84. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

