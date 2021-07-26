ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of AGESY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

