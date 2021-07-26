Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

